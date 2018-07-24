Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stake Decreased by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker opened at $138.69 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.28 per share, with a total value of $50,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.07.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

