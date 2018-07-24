Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker opened at $138.69 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.56 and a 1-year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.07.

In other news, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.28 per share, with a total value of $50,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.