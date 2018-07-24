Stamps.com (STMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Stamps.com to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Stamps.com has set its FY18 guidance at $9.60-10.60 EPS.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stamps.com to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stamps.com opened at $273.85 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $285.74.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,276 shares of company stock valued at $24,639,822 over the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Stamps.com to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.38.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

