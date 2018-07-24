Stabilus SA (STM) Receives €80.40 Average PT from Analysts

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.40 ($94.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of STM traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €69.40 ($81.65). 63,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €55.47 ($65.26) and a 12-month high of €83.10 ($97.76).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

