SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Rating Reiterated by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reissued their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research note published on Monday. Sandler O’Neill currently has a $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.82.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $615,861.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,543.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17,584.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 122,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,863 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3,755.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

