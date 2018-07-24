SRC Energy (SRCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SRC Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily located in the Wattenberg field in the D-J Basin of northeast Colorado. SRC Energy Inc., formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation, is headquartered in Denver, CO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRCI. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. KLR Group lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of SRC Energy opened at $10.88 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,693,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,869,000 after acquiring an additional 361,596 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

