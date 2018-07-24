Splunk Inc (SPLK) Receives $110.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Splunk to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. FIG Partners restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Splunk from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

SPLK opened at $105.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.85. Splunk has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $121.64.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $1,829,919.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,964,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

