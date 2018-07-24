Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines opened at $41.64 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

