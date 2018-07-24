SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Position Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF traded down $0.46, reaching $68.29, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,804. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $56.46 and a twelve month high of $69.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

