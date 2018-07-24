SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF traded up $0.09, reaching $33.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,496. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.