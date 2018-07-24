Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 819.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 344.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

