Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares opened at $35.66 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.