Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

SCCO stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 1,879,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,694. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Southern Copper had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.34 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

In other Southern Copper news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $81,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

