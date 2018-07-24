Southern Co (SO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Southern worth $63,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 366,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,426 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern opened at $47.36 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

