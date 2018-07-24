SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. equities analysts predict that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and noninterest bearing deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

