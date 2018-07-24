South State (SSB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut South State from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $94.00 target price on South State and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of South State opened at $90.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. South State has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $252,223.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John C. Pollok sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $351,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of South State by 357.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of South State by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of South State by 109.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of South State by 130.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

