Sonoco Products Co (SON) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Signition LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products traded down $0.29, reaching $55.73, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 29,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SON. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “$56.02” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 1,067 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $56,551.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $588,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vicki B. Arthur sold 1,305 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $74,137.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,966.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,983. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.