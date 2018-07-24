Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tenaris (TS) Share Price

Headlines about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.431100050271 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of Tenaris opened at $36.66 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.95%. equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.