Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alphatec (ATEC) Share Price

News articles about Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alphatec earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.1377545663823 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Alphatec traded up $0.04, reaching $2.80, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 87,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.30. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Alphatec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

