Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rockwell Collins (COL) Stock Price

News articles about Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rockwell Collins earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 47.4678093149276 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of Rockwell Collins opened at $136.22 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Rockwell Collins has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.