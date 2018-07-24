Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Stock Price

Headlines about Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mazor Robotics earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.2252234747895 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Mazor Robotics alerts:

Shares of Mazor Robotics traded down $0.71, hitting $61.02, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,596. Mazor Robotics has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mazor Robotics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MZOR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mazor Robotics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mazor Robotics in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mazor Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.