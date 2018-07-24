Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ITUS (ITUS) Stock Price

Media stories about ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ITUS earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ITUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ ITUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,956. ITUS has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer.

