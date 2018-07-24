Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fox Factory (FOXF) Share Price

Media headlines about Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fox Factory earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5124357739694 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,311. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $407,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,570.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.