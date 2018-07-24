Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Stock Price

News articles about Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diplomat Pharmacy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2791195737212 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy traded down $0.63, hitting $21.74, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 33,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,628. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $40,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,044.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $419,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.