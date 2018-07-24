Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Silgan (SLGN) Stock Price

News articles about Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Silgan earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.2842177621759 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan opened at $26.50 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. Silgan has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.34 million. Silgan had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $146,197.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $780,450. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.