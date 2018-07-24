Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Melrose Bancorp (MELR) Share Price

Media headlines about Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Melrose Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.701368818276 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Melrose Bancorp traded up $0.06, hitting $19.50, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452. Melrose Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Melrose Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Elizabeth W. Mcnelis sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $70,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Bancorp Company Profile

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

