Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Bond Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund traded up $0.04, hitting $17.59, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,632. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

