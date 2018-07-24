Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CGI (GIB) Share Price

Press coverage about CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CGI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.6908715072902 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get CGI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

NYSE:GIB opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. CGI has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). CGI had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.