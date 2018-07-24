Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mplx (MPLX) Share Price

Media coverage about Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mplx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.3143157979239 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Mplx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of Mplx opened at $34.47 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mplx has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mplx had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.