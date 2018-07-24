Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Echelon (ELON) Share Price

Press coverage about Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Echelon earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8413053768127 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Echelon alerts:

Shares of Echelon remained flat at $$8.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,325. Echelon has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.92.

Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Echelon had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

About Echelon

Echelon Corporation develops, markets, and sells embedded components, modules, edge servers, and software. The company offers chips, gateways, and design and management software under the LONWORKS and IzoT brands. It also provides a range of control networking solutions under the LumInsight and Lumewave by Echelon brands that consist of wired and wireless control nodes; smart gateways for interconnecting the control nodes; and a software-based Central Management System, which is used for startup, commissioning, management, and monitoring of the lighting network.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.