Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Share Price

Media headlines about Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aevi Genomic Medicine earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.057765606895 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

Shares of GNMX stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 171,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,173. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). equities analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.