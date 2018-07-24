Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price

News stories about Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Five9 earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.223770474291 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,444. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.06 and a beta of 0.21. Five9 has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. Five9’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Five9 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

In other Five9 news, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 1,428 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $49,023.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,723 shares of company stock worth $3,674,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

