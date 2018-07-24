Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Share Price

Media headlines about Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Portola Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4807248723143 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTLA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,364.89% and a negative return on equity of 109.35%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,202.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

