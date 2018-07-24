Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO) Share Price

Media headlines about Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.3191666954354 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund traded down $0.04, hitting $13.85, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

In related news, Director William J. Schneider acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $206,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

