Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Price

Headlines about Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nexstar Media Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5465313386072 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Nexstar Media Group opened at $77.65 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.11). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $615.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Jones sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $170,155.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $83,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $83,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,601 shares of company stock worth $557,475. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

