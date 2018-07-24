Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mongodb (MDB) Stock Price

News coverage about Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mongodb earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0391007644984 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Mongodb from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -33.88. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $59.54.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $35,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $470,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,789 shares of company stock worth $8,952,336. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

