Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Harsco (HSC) Share Price

Media stories about Harsco (NYSE:HSC) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harsco earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1711200764145 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harsco has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 7,519 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $182,185.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,713 shares in the company, valued at $550,335.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 13,784 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $301,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,459.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,288 shares of company stock valued at $681,755 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

