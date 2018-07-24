Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FTE Networks (FTNW) Share Price

Media coverage about FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FTE Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4986619788377 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FTE Networks opened at $17.00 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. FTE Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Get FTE Networks alerts:

FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTE Networks in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

FTE Networks Company Profile

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for FTE Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTE Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.