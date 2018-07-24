Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Boston Properties (BXP) Share Price

News articles about Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Properties earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0792215002683 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Shares of Boston Properties opened at $124.22 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.