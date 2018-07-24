Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Orange (ORAN) Share Price

News headlines about Orange (NYSE:ORAN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orange earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.1813371348858 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Argus began coverage on Orange in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Orange opened at $16.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Orange has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

