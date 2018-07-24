Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cantel Medical (CMD) Stock Price

News stories about Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cantel Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0438158686382 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CMD opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $130.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $217.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.

