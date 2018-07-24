Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Share Price

Press coverage about KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KLA-Tencor earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0772345077274 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.87.

KLA-Tencor stock opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

