Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Energy Fuels (UUUU) Share Price

Media coverage about Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energy Fuels earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6487365086233 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Energy Fuels traded up $0.02, hitting $2.68, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,373. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

