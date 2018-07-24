Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Infoblox (BLOX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Infoblox (NYSE:BLOX) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Infoblox earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.463574656098 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Infoblox remained flat at $$26.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Infoblox has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Infoblox Company Profile

Infoblox Inc (Infoblox) is a United States-based company, which delivers Actionable Network Intelligence to enterprise, government and service provider customers across the world. The Company’s products include core network services, such as domain name system (DNS), dynamic host configuration protocol (DHCP), Internet protocol address manager (IPAM) data documentation initiative (DDI); Private Cloud/Virtualization; Public/Hybrid Cloud; Reporting and Analytics, and Network Insight.

