Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Headlines about Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Solid Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4740988860619 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SLDB has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $36.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Solid Biosciences traded down $1.90, reaching $38.27, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 2,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,847. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.39.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

