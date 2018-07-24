Sol Gel Technologies Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 31st (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol Gel Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SLGL) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 31st. Sol Gel Technologies had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $5,334,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $10,703,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

