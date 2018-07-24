Software (SOW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.92 ($51.67).

Get Software alerts:

Software opened at €40.76 ($47.95) on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Software has a 52-week low of €34.53 ($40.62) and a 52-week high of €49.80 ($58.59).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.