Social Reality (SRAX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Social Reality earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.4636973231592 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Social Reality traded up $0.25, hitting $5.56, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 317,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.61. Social Reality has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Get Social Reality alerts:

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Social Reality will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRAX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Social Reality in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.