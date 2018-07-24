Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $935.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report sales of $935.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $944.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $929.01 million. Snap-on reported sales of $903.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $205.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research set a $178.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

In other Snap-on news, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $2,188,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,421 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,767. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $45,373,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 54.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,551,000 after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2,788.0% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 132,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 127,579 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $18,447,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 32.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Snap-on opened at $171.18 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $140.83 and a 12 month high of $185.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

