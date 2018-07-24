Snap Inc (SNAP) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Snap were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Snap by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snap by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Snap by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Snap by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap opened at $13.39 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -2.94. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $230.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 179.04% and a negative return on equity of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.31) EPS. analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $351,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,465,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $16,790,859.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,794,342 shares in the company, valued at $960,283,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,533,881 shares of company stock worth $28,722,228 over the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

